Netflix Tweets Support For Black Lives Matter Amid Sweeping Protests Over George Floyd’s Death

Netflix on Saturday afternoon posted a statement on the company’s official Twitter account amid escalating nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while restrained by a Minneapolis police officer.

“To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter,” the statement read. “We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up.”

Also on Saturday, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar sent a company memo that echoed the same sentiment. In it, he vowed to provide “validation to the voices of our Black team members. Your voices matter, your messages matter.” He also stressed the need to “increase our collective empathy for the Black community. In order to do so, I am going to lean into the foundation and very reason for being of this great company, which is story. Ours is a company that tells stories. And stories, told well, have the power to move people in lasting ways.”