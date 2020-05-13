Netflix & Sky Team On Texas-Set True Crime Doc Series From ‘Ultimate Tag’ Producer Znak & Co

EXCLUSIVE: Ultimate Tag producer Znak & Co is making a three-part true-crime documentary series for Netflix and Sky.

The streamer and the British pay-TV service have teamed up for a series about the story of Dale Wayne Sigler who was sentenced to death thirty years ago for a cold-blooded murder he admitted to committing.

Shot on location in Texas and produced over a three-year period, the series will follow Sigler, after spending more than half of his life behind bars, as he released back into the world. It will tell his story as he is released into the custody of Carole, the 70-year-old prison pen pal he barely knows. As Sigler begins to adjust on the outside, he addresses the life he took as well as the one he lost and reveals his true motive for committing the brutal crime, which is shockingly different to the reason the world always believed.

The series will be titled A Killer Uncaged, when it airs on Sky Crime, the recently launched crime network operated by the Comcast-owned network, on June 28. It will also air internationally on Netflix, where it will be branded I Am A Killer: Released, coming under the I Am A Killer banner, a nod to the franchise produced by Znak & Co.

The documentary is executive produced by Danny Tipping, Ned Parker and Natalka Znak and directed by Itamar Klasmer, who directed episodes of Netflix’s Sunderland ‘Til I Die series.

It comes as Znak & Co’s latest reality competition series, Ultimate Tag, is set to launch on Fox.

Znak said, ‘’As we continue to build on the recent success of our factual output, this particular film marks the next stage in our evolution into feature documentary makers. It was a three-year labor of love, and the results are extraordinary thanks to our very talented team led by head of factual Danny Tipping.”

Tipping added, ‘’We’re really proud of this film and very grateful to Sky and Netflix for their ongoing support in bringing these types of challenging and uncompromising stories to the screen.”