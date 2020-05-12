Netflix & Italy’s Fandango To Develop Series Based On Elena Ferrante’s ‘The Lying Life Of Adults’

Netflix and Italian outfit Fandango are joining forces to develop a series based on The Lying Life Of Adults, the latest novel by Italian novelist Elena Ferrante.

The novel charts a Neapolitan woman’s transition from childhood to adolescence in the 90s. Released in Italy last November, the book will launch globally on September 1, 2020.

Ferrante is best known for her Neapolitan Quartet of novels including My Brilliant Friend, which was adapted by HBO and Fandango into a series. Her books have been translated into 45 languages.

Felipe Tewes, Director of Local Language Original Series at Netflix said, “We are incredibly honoured to be entrusted to develop a series based on The Lying Life of Adults. Elena Ferrante books have inspired and captivated audiences in Italy and around the world, and we are thrilled to bring her latest endeavour to the screens of our global audience. We are also excited to continue our partnership with Fandango, and invest in more unique Made In Italy stories that we believe will resonate in Italy and around the world”.

Domenico Procacci, Fandango founder, added, “We are very happy to continue telling the world of Elena Ferrante. The Lying Life of Adults, published by our friends at E/O, tells another, close but different, part of that world. It will be a great adventure and we are happy to partner with Netflix, with which we now have a strong and consolidated relationship”.