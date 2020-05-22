Netflix Renews Spanish Drama ‘Elite’ For Season 4 With Cast Changes

Spanish drama Elite has been renewed for season 4 at Netflix but with some cast changes at the boarding school series.

The show, which was created and written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, is one of the streamer’s best performing Spanish originals with Netflix noting last year that it had been seen by more than 20M households.

The cast announced the renewal news on social media with a video message (below).

The teen series follows the intrigue at Las Encinas, an exclusive boarding school in Spain. In the third season a number of the protagonists faced their last months at the institute, a stage in which they will have to make decisions that can change their future forever. The season featured love, sex, and friendship as well as jealousy, secrets and the desire for revenge, which threatened to destroy lives that were really just about to begin.

It comes as a number of cast members revealed that they were leaving the show, including Mina El Hammani, Danna Paola, Ester Expósito, Álvaro Rico, and Jorge López, while Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós were confirmed to reprise their roles.

Elite is produced by Zeta Audiovisual.