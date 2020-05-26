Netflix Hires ‘The Circle’ EP Daisy Lilley To Bolster UK-Originated Entertainment Push

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is continuing its push for UK-originated entertainment formats after hiring The Circle exec producer Daisy Lilley in its non-fiction team.

Lilley has joined the streamer as a manager in its London-based division, reporting to Sean Hancock, its U.S-based director of unscripted originals. She will work closely with former ITV commissioner Ben Kelly, who Deadline revealed last year had joined in a similar role.

She will be responsible for ordering global entertainment formats out of the UK.

The hire comes as its latest UK-developed entertainment show, Too Hot To Handle, a reality dating competition produced by Fremantle’s Talkback, launched on the service last month.

Netflix’s own U.S. take on The Circle, the British format produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, launched on the service in January with Brazilian and French adaptations as well.

Lilley was one of the exec producers of The Circle for All3Media-backed Studio Lambert.

Last October, she joined Expectation Entertainment, the BBC Studios-backed production company run by former Endemol chief Tim Hincks and ex-ITV content chief Peter Fincham, as creative director of entertainment.

She has also worked on series such as ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Come Dine With Me.