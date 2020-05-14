Netflix Buys The World On Polish Tribeca Winner ‘The Hater’

Netflix has taken world rights to Polish director Jan Komasa’s The Hater, which won Best International Narrative Feature at this year’s digital Tribeca Film Festival.

Komasa is the director of the 2020 Oscar-nominated Polish feature Corpus Christi. His previous projects include Suicide Room, Warsaw Uprising and Warsaw 44.

His latest feature, written by Mateusz Pacewicz, follows a disgraced law student who desperately tries to get the attention of childhood friend and the respect of her progressive family. Taking a job at a high-profile but amoral PR company to impress her, he soon finds that he excels at the dirty political games that he is asked to orchestrate on social media, but there’s a human price to his meddling.

Netflix will release online in July, aside from Poland where it will hold until March 2021 due to the required theatrical window following its local cinema release via distributor Kino Swiat.

Cast includes Maciej Musiałowski, Vanessa Aleksander, Maciej Stuhr, Agata Kulesza, Danuta Stenka, and Jacek Koman.

Producers are Jerzy Kapuściński and Wojciech Kabarowski for Polish outfit Naima Film. Canal+, TVN and Kino Swiat are co-producers.

“We are very excited that we’re adding the recently awarded for Best International Narrative Feature at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival The Hater by Polish director Jan Komasa to the Netflix catalogue,” said a Netflix spokesperson. “This title will be available to our members globally in July 2020, and to our Polish members as soon as the licensing window allows – which is planned for March 2021.”

Kino Swiat handled sales rights.