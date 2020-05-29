Netflix Acquires Sundance Docu ‘Disclosure’ From Director Sam Feder

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to the Sam Feder-directed documentary Disclosure. The feature-length docu is set to debut on the streaming platform on June 19 — a perfect release date considering June is Pride Month.

Disclosure made its premiere at Sundance earlier this year and puts a spotlight on transgender representation in TV and film while showing how it has impacted how Americans feel about members of the trans community and how it has taught trans people to feel about themselves.

Feder not only puts members of the trans community front and center but he also made sure that they were represented behind the camera as well. This way, it was a film about trans people made by trans people, marking a genuine effort of authenticity.

“Disclosure came to life so beautifully because trans people were at the center of production — over 150 trans people were involved, from early research through distribution,” Feder told Deadline. “When we couldn’t hire a trans person we mentored a trans filmmaker. Now that Netflix has acquired Disclosure, people all over the world will be able to see it during Pride, when the LGBTQ community is usually out on the streets celebrating our lives and fighting for our rights. I am so proud of all the trans people who helped make Disclosure what it is, and I can’t wait to share it.”

“I’m truly overjoyed that Disclosure will have a home at Netflix, where audiences all over the world will have a front row seat to view director Sam Feder’s uncompromised vision of trans folks reckoning with our own history on screen, added Laverne Cox, who is featured in the film. “I am so grateful to every trans person who lent their voices, stories, and brilliance to this film. Disclosure is a dream come true for me. It was a labor of love—love for trans people, and love for the film and television that shapes us. We’re thrilled that together with Netflix, we can continue to make historic strides in trans representation on screen.”

In January, Feder was a guest on the New Hollywood Podcast at Sundance to talk about the docu along with Jen Richards (Her Story, Mrs. Fletcher), Marquise Vilson (Ben Is Back, Tales of the City) and journalist Tre’vell Anderson who were all featured in Disclosure. The docu also includes prominent members of the community including Angelica Ross, Brian Michael Smith, Yance Ford, Zeke Smith, Lilly Wachowski, Mj Rodriguez, Michael D Cohen, Chaz Bono, Jamie Clayton, Alexandra Billings,, Tiq Milan, Nick Adams,, Trace Lysette, Rain Valdez, Zackary Drucker, Chase Strangio, Sandra Caldwell, Candis Cayne, Susan Stryker, Alexandra Grey, Jazzmun, Ser Anzoategui, Elliot Fletcher, Bianca Leigh, Leo Sheng, Mickey R. Mahoney and Hailie Sahar.

In addition to directing, Feder produces alongside Amy Scholder. Cox joins Caroline Libresco, Laura Gabbert, S. Mona Sinha, Abigail E. Disney, Lynda Weinman, Michael Sherman, Matthew Perniciaro and Charlotte Cook as an executive producer. The production company is Disclosure Films LLC in association with Field of Vision and Bow & Arrow Entertainment.

The deal was negotiated by ICM Partners and Submarine.