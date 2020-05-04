NBCUniversal Restructures: Mark Lazarus Overseeing Television And Streaming; Cesar Conde To Head A Combined Broadcast And Cable News Operation

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell is setting his top executive structure following the exit of former chief executive Steve Bruke last year as the Comcast divison announced a major restructing that creates a new division, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming – including Peacock – that’s headed by Mark Lazarus as chairman.

The company also said its news networks will be organized into a single unit and led by Cesar Conde, who assumes the newly created role of Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, which now includes NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. NBC News Group President Andy Lack has decided to step down and will transition out of the company at the end of the month. Noah Oppenheim, President of NBC News; Phil Griffin, President of MSNBC; and Mark Hoffman, Chairman of CNBC; will now report to Conde.

A new leader of Telemundo Enterprises, replacing Conde, will be announced later. Until then, the Telemundo leadership team will report directly to Lazarus.

The networks included NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, the cable entertainment networks (USA, SYFY, Bravo, Oxygen, E!, Universal Kids), International Networks as well as the new streaming service, Peacock, under one division led by Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Lazarus will also continue to oversee the NBC Sports Group, owned television stations, and affiliate relations.

“This is the right structure to lead NBCUniversal into the future during this transformational time in the industry,” said Shell. “Mark has a proven track record across every aspect of our television business from sports to local stations to entertainment. He is the ideal leader to oversee our television and streaming portfolio in this newly formed division, which allows us to have a more unified approach to our content strategy.”

Shell added, “Cesar is a well-respected, strategic leader who has succeeded in multiple roles at NBCUniversal since joining the company in 2013. Most recently, Cesar has overseen unprecedented growth at Telemundo, which under his leadership has become the number one Spanish-language network, and through its news division has played a critical role in the expansion of news operations, breaking news coverage and trailblazing political reporting. Cesar’s valuable and relevant experience leading broadcast networks and news divisions, combined with his high degree of integrity and proven management skills, make him the right person to lead our news group into the future.”

Both Lazarus and Conde report directly to Shell.

Rounding out the NBCUniversal senior management team, the following executives continue to report directly to Shell:

Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution

Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios

Kim Harris, EVP and General Counsel

Kathy Kelly-Brown, SVP, Strategic Initiatives

Anand Kini, EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Donna Langley, Chairman, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group

Ron Meyer, Vice Chairman

Adam Miller, EVP

Craig Robinson, EVP and Chief Diversity Officer

Tom Williams, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Universal Parks & Resorts

Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Advertising Sales & Client Partnerships

Under the new structure, the following executives will lead businesses reporting to Lazarus: