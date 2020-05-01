NBC Hires Former CBS Non-Scripted Boss Sharon Vuong 

Former CBS alternative chief Sharon Vuong has joined NBC.

Vuong, who left CBS, where she was SVP, alternative programming, earlier this month becomes SVP, alternative programming and development at rival NBC.

She will report to NBC’s EVP, alternative programming and development Jenny Groom and will focus on leading new development and strategy across NBC’s slate of alternative programming.

Vuong spent three years as head of unscripted at CBS and nine years at the network overall.

At CBS, she oversaw series such as the network’s long-running reality franchises, Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss as well as Love Island, the U.S. reboot of the UK hit format.

Vuong joined CBS in 2011 as Director of Alternative Programming, working as the current executive on Big Brother, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss. She was promoted to VP Alternative Programming in 2012 and served as VP Alternative Series Development from 2013-17. She helped develop The Case of: JonBenet Ramsey, Candy Crush and Ambulance. Vuong was promoted to head of the department in April 2017. In addition to Love Island, other CBS alternative series she oversaw over the past three years include The World’s Best, Million Dollar Mile and TKO, all of which ran for one season.

Prior to joining CBS, Vuong spent 10 years in unscripted programming in various producing capacities, working on shows such as Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelor, Hell’s Kitchen and Dancing with the Stars.