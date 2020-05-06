NBC News, MSNBC Plan Specials With Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi Tied To Dire Jobs Numbers Due To Coronavirus Crisis

When the April unemployment numbers are released Friday, what is likely are dire, perhaps even historic levels of jobless claims.

NBC News and MSNBC are planning a series of special programming tied to the job loss triggered by the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday at 8 PM ET, Stephanie Ruhle will headline Small Business in Crisis on NBC News Now, with guests including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Angie’s List co-founder Angie Hicks, Focus Brands COO Kat Cole and Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra.

She also will anchor her 9 AM ET slot on MSNBC on Thursday and Friday morning with a focus on the economic fallout, with guests including Walmart U.S. CEO and president John Furner, Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), former Centers for Disease Control director Dr. Tom Frieden, MGM Resorts International president Bill Hornbuckle and Union Square Hospitality CEO Danny Meyer. Ruhle will anchor from Atlantic City on Friday.

On Saturday, MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi will host a virtual town hall on the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Velshi: The Covid-19 Economy will air at 9 AM ET.

In a statement, Ruhle, who is also NBC News senior business correspondent, said, “All businesses, from the small businesses to the largest multinational corporations, are asking the same questions – when can we open? Will my customers return? What do we need to do to stay safe? Can we put those measures in place & still have a viable business?

“Our goal is to make our viewers better and smarter. This is a critical time to dedicate three days to addressing the re-opening of our economy and weathering today’s financial storm.”

