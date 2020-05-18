NBCUniversal Smacked In The Mouth With $2.8B Lawsuit By Teeth Straightening Company Over Critical News Report

Thanks to a multi-billion-dollar lawsuit filed today from a direct-to-consumer teeth straightening company, Cesar Conde won’t be getting much of a honeymoon as the newly installed chief of the newly formed NBCUniversal News Group.

“SmileDirectClub gave NBC every opportunity to retract this defamatory report and correct the record voluntarily,” said the defamation action against NBCUniversal Media LLC and reporter Vicky Nguyen that hit the docket in the Tennessee courts on Monday from the teledentistry organization over a critical February report from NBC News. “NBC choose not to so,” says the $2.85 billion dollar seeking suit (READ IT HERE).

“At that point, the company had no choice but to bring this lawsuit to defend its brand and the reputation of hundreds of doctors who are using SmileDirectClub’s telehealth platform to treat patients every day,” the Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff represented company adds. in its jury demanding move. “With this lawsuit, SmileDirectClub is not just holding NBC accountable for its misconduct, but it is also telling its affiliated doctors and shareholders that SmileDirectClub stands by their side and will fight to protect their interests and reputations.”

Putting their best face forward, the Comcast-owned NBCU were pretty quick and succinct in their response to the big bucks filing. ““We stand by our reporting and believe this is a meritless claim,” an NBC News spokesperson told Deadline today.

You can watch the February 13 segment in question below:

If you are wonder exactly why SmileDirectClub want $2.85 billion out of NBCU, it’s because the plaintiff claim that the Nightly News item set off a stock slide that cost them $950 million in market valuation. The Nashville-based SDC’s filing seeks triple that alleged injury under the provisions of The Volunteer State’s Consumer Protection Act.

“NBC must be held accountable for its abuse of power and betrayal of trust,” the dense 209-page lawsuit asserts of its big swing.

“Viewers and readers across the country turn to the media for the information they need to make decisions about their health and well-being,” the move by attorney J. Erik Connolly also states. “NBC abused their trust by publishing reports about SDC that were littered with false and misleading statements. NBC’s misconduct not only financially injured SDC, but it also prevented patients from seeking the affordable treatment they need for their orthodontic problems and caused investors to lose millions, if not billions, of dollars.”

If Connolly’s name seems oddly familiar, it maybe because the Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff lawyer was one of the top attorneys on the beef industry’s “pink slime” lawsuit against ABC News back in 2012 over a critical report of theirs. As things moved towards trial, ABC parent company Disney ended up settling that $1.9 billion defamation battle with the bluntly named Beef Products, Inc for $177 million in 2017, according to corporate disclosures.

Wonder that less than 10% result of the initial sum sought will be how this one ends up?

In case you missed it former Telemundo chair Conde took over from the much criticized Andy Lack on May 4 after a corporate shuffle by new-ish NBCU CEO Jeff Shell