NBC Expands Medical Drama Series Lineup With Canada’s ‘Transplant’

NBC is expanding its medical drama series programming lineup with hit Canadian series Transplant. The network has acquired the 13-episode first season of the medical drama, which is currently airing on Canada’s CTV network. A premiere date will be announced later.

The move continues a network trend of acquiring produced scripted series to bolster programming lineups due to the ongoing coronavirus-caused production shutdowns. There is a lot of uncertainty over when TV series will be able to resume production amid the pandemic.

Since its February 26 premiere on CTV, Transplant is the most-watched Canadian series with total viewers this broadcast year, seeing ongoing week-over-week audience growth.

Created by Joseph Kay, the series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine.

Hamza Haq (Quantico) stars, along with Laurence Leboeuf (The Disappearance), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People) and Ayisha Issa (Polar).

NBC has a long history with successful medical series, beginning with the critically praised ER, and its current hits New Amsterdam and Chicago Med.

Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, Transplant is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.