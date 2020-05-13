NBC Brings Back ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ For Second Season

A Little Late with Lilly Singh will return to NBC for a second season. This comes after the late-night talk show finished airing its first 97-episode run last week.

Singh filmed the first season, which included guests such as Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Malala Yousafzai, Jessica Alba, over a three-month period shooting two episodes a day to accommodate her other ventures. Deadline understands that Singh and the producers will determine production dates on season two when local authorities and NBC feel it is safe to do so, rather than record remotely.

The show is produced by Universal Television and Singh’s Unicorn Island Productions and replaced Last Call With Carson Daly as the third show in NBC’s late-night slot. Singh is the first person of Indian and South Asian descent to host a broadcast network late-night talkshow.

The first season, which kicked off in September, also featured Tracee Ellis Ross, Natalie Portman, America Ferrera, Ashley Graham, Justin Hartley, Meghan Trainor, Tony Shalhoub, Snoop Dogg, Terry Crews, Daisy Ridley, Awkwafina, John Legend, RuPaul, Adam Devine and Tyra Banks.

In addition to running on NBC, the show airs on Peacock, Hulu and the NBC app as well as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and has been sold to international broadcasters in a number of countries including India and Canada.

Singh has also appeared in HBO’s Fahrenheit 451, opposite Michael Shannon and Michael B. Jordan, Bad Moms and Ice Age: Collision Course. She is the New York Times bestselling author of How to Be a Bawse: A Guide to Conquering Life.

Katie Hockmeyer, EVP Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment, said, “Lilly is an incredible talent. A Little Late has brought an expanding global audience to NBC and we look forward to another season of her unique showmanship and style.”

Singh added, “Hosting my own late night show and interviewing guests from Malala Yousafzai to Snoop Dogg has been a fun ride for me. I learned so much during this first year of creating the show from scratch, and I’m excited that A Little Late will return for a second season on NBC.”