Barcid Foundation Opens Call For Third Annual Native American Feature Film Writers Lab

The Barcid Foundation is accepting applications for its third Native American Feature Film Writers Lab, a 10-week program that will take place online in late August through late October 2020.

The Native American Feature Film Writers Lab was created in accordance with the Barcid Foundation’s mission to improve media portrayals of Native Americans and to increase the number of Native Americans employed in all facets of the media industry.

The lab is for seasoned writers who are capable of writing a feature length script. Each selected participant is expected to complete at least one script by the end of the 10-week session, which will be showcased at the 14th Annual LA Skins Fest in November.

The lab is sponsored by Comcast NBCUniversal, Walt Disney Studios., Sony Pictures and the Cherokee Nation Film Office.

“We are thrilled to support another group of Native American writers for this year’s feature film writers lab. Each individual selected will express new, bold and diverse voices as well as provide a powerful vision as screenwriters.” said Patricia Gomes, programs director, Barcid Foundation.

The Native American Feature Film Writers Lab addresses a growing need in the entertainment industry. According to a 2016 Writers Guild of America report, Native Americans replaced Latinos as the most underrepresented minority group among writers in the film sector by a factor of 12 to 1. This program will offer a new opportunity for Native American writers seeking to break into the entertainment industry.

The Barcid Foundation will select five Native American writers to participate in the program. The lab will consist of daily workshops with an established screenwriter and peer workshopping sessions. Additionally, participants will attend a series of events and screenings that will further expose them to the entertainment industry. The purpose of the lab is to further develop the skills of the writers and prepare them for employment in the industry.

The early deadline to apply is June 3, with the regular deadline arriving June 17. Late deadline is July 1. To submit visit www.laskinsfest.com.