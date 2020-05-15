National Amusements-Owned Showcase Cinemas Latest UK Chain Aiming For July 4 Re-Opening

Showcase Cinemas, the Brit chain owned by National Amusements, has confirmed that it is aiming to re-open venues from July 4.

The re-opening will include a variety of coronavirus preventative procedures such as social distancing requirements, staggered start times, perspex shields at till points, hand sanitiser stations and PPE, mirroring plans put in place by other chains around the world.

Earlier this week, the UK government tentatively confirmed that UK cinemas could re-open from July 4, depending on a continued reduction in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Vue Cinemas, the country’s third-largest chain and the most vocal when expressing its determination to re-open, confirmed at the time that it would be aiming for that date, and employing many of the measures that Showcase, the fourth-largest chain, has outlined today.

“It is clearly dependent on many factors,” said Mark Barlow, General Manager, Showcase Cinemas UK. “But the most recent announcement from the government gave a proposed date of July 4 for leisure destinations that can implement social distancing and other safety measures to reopen, and this is what we are currently working towards.”

This week, Deadline interviewed the owners of Norway’s top cinema chain about how they successfully re-opened venues last weekend following the lifting of their virus lockdown.