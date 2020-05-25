Fox’s NASCAR Race Tops Sunday Ratings; ‘Little Big Shots’ Season Finale Dips

The majority of the Sunday before Memorial Day was filled with reruns across networks, with the exception of NBC and Fox, the later of which won the night in the adults 18-49 demographic with its second primetime NASCAR race in two weekends.

At NBC, there was a double helping of Little Big Shots, which included the season finale. Both episodes were down a tenth from last week in the demo in Nielsen fast affiliates, with the first part (0.2, 2.01M) followed by the finale (0.2, 1.69M). The youth-driven talent showcase hosted by Melissa McCarthy was followed by two servings of The Wall, which averaged a 0.3 in the demo and maintained a little over 2 million viewers for each episode.

Fox’s coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series from Charlotte, NC, delivered a 0.6 in the demo and 3.73 million viewers to win the fairly quiet night. That compared with last week’s 1.1 in the demo in the early numbers, though per live events those may adjust in the finals.

CBS’ latest “Sunday Night at the Movies” featured the classic Leonardo DiCaprio-Kate Winslet epic Titanic (0.4, 3.66M), which matched last week’s numbers for Mission: Impossible.

Elsewhere, ABC aired repeats of America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Family Feud, Press Your Luck and Match Game, while The CW played an encore of their new superhero series Stargirl and a rerun of Supergirl.

