MyNetworkTV 2020-21 Schedule Adds More ‘Dateline’, ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’

In what is perhaps television’s most COVID-19-proof schedule for 2020-21, Fox’s MyNetworkTV is welcoming back an array of off-net staples and adding even more and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Unlike its corporate siblings at the Fox broadcast network, which is contending with coronavirus on the live sports and prime-time fronts, MyNetworkTV has long been rooted in oft-syndicated fare. Seven of its 10 prime-time hours a week are derived from uber-producer Dick Wolf, himself a rock of stability in an otherwise fragmenting broadcast landscape. (See the full schedule below.)

Wolf’s Law & Order progeny Special Victims Unit and Criminal Intent are returning, with CI adding an extra hour for a total of three. Dateline will also air three hours a week, up from two last year. Chicago P.D. rounds out the roster. CSI: Miami, which was part of last year’s lineup, has left the fold.

MyNetworkTV airs on Fox TV stations in New York, LA, Chicago and 181 other markets. For the upcoming 2020-21 season, which kicks off September 21, the programming block is cleared in markets covering 97% of the U.S.

While MyNetworkTV doesn’t get the same attention as higher-profile parts of Fox, including cable and broadcast news and sports platforms, it generates steady revenue. After initially attempting original programming upon its 2006 launch, it has stayed with syndicated fare since 2009.

Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, said he is “happy to have all four of these series back, and the added value proposition comes at the right time.”

Here is the 2020-21 MyNetworkTV schedule:

Monday

8-9PM — Law & Order: SVU

9-10PM — Law & Order: SVU

Tuesday

8-9PM — Chicago P.D.

9-10PM — Chicago P.D.

Wednesday

8-9PM — Dateline

9-10PM — Dateline

Thursday

8-9PM — Dateline

9-10PM — Law & Order: CI

Friday

8-9PM — Law & Order: CI

9-10PM — Law & Order: CI