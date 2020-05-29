MUBI Acquires Major Territory Rights To Xavier Dolan’s Cannes Drama ‘Matthias & Maxime’

EXCLUSIVE: Streaming platform MUBI has acquired multi-territory rights to Xavier Dolan’s Cannes 2019 drama Matthias & Maxime.

Curated arthouse service MUBI has acquired the VOD and TV rights in the U.S., UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM (excl. Mexico) and India. The film will debut on the service in those markets – where it hasn’t had a theatrical run yet – this summer.

Written, produced and directed by Dolan, the film tells the story of two childhood best friends Matthias (Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas) and Maxime, played by Dolan himself. The two men are asked to share a kiss for the purposes of a student short film and soon, a lingering doubt sets in, confronting both men with their preferences, threatening the brotherhood of their social circle, and, eventually, changing their lives.

Also starring are Pier-Luc Funk, Samuel Gauthier, Antoine Pilon, Adib Alkhalidey, Anne Dorval, Micheline Bernard, Marilyn Castonguay and Catherine Brunet. Producers are Nancy Grant and Dolan.

The deal was struck between MUBI (Kevin Chan) and WaZabi Films (Anick Poirier, Lorne Price) on behalf of Les Films Séville / eOne (Patrick Roy). Dolan said: “I subscribed to The Auteurs/MUBI more than a decade ago when I moved into my first apartment. I discovered incredible work on that platform and it’s an honor to have them show the film. I think my 18 year-old self would be pretty impressed.”

Efe Cakarel, founder and CEO of MUBI, added: “Xavier Dolan is one of the finest filmmakers in contemporary cinema. We are huge fans of his work and Matthias & Maxime is a beautifully written film that exudes his signature style. We can’t wait to show it on MUBI this summer.”

The film’s original soundtrack was composed by Canadian composer and pianist Jean-Michel Blais, who was awarded with the Cannes Soundtrack Award in May 2019.