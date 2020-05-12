‘Mrs. Maisel’ Star Rachel Brosnahan To Topline ‘The Switch’ For Amblin Partners

Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is set to star in The Switch, based on Beth O’Leary’s novel, which Amblin Partners has acquired the rights to. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star will also serve as an executive producer along with O’Leary.

Amblin’s Kristie Macosko Krieger, who has produced such films as The Post, Bridge of Spies, and the forthcoming West Side Story, will produce this project. Bekka Bowling (Thanks for the Memories, Netflix’s Lovesick) will adapt the screenplay.

The Switch, Leary’s second novel, was released in the UK last month and is a Sunday Times bestseller. It will be available in the US and Canada on August 18.

The story centers around a 29-year-old consultant, and her 79-year-old grandmother, who decide to swap lives (including cell phones) for two months, after a series of personal setbacks. While the younger woman moves to a tiny Yorkshire village to tackle the responsibilities of dog walking and neighborhood watch, the older woman finds herself in a tiny London flat, navigating dating apps and starting up a social club for lonely Londoners.

Amblin’s President of Production Jeb Brody will oversee the project for the studio.

Brosnahan was poised to star alongside Anthony Ramos in Amblin’s Distant, which postponed production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s also slated to produce and star in I’m Your Woman, an Amazon Studio movie directed by Julia Hart and co-written with Jordan Harowitz.

Brosnahan is repped by Brillstein Partners, CAA and Schreck, Rose, Dapello, Adams & Dunham; O’Leary by Darley Anderson Literary, TV & Film Agency, and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver & Thompson, LLP; Bowling by CAA and The Artists Partnership.