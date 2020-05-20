‘Mr. Iglesias’ Gets Premiere Date For Season 2 Of Netflix Series

Class will soon be back in session for Mr. Iglesias. Netflix has set June 17 for Mr. Iglesias Part 2, starring stand-up favorite Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.

Kevin Estrada/Netflix

In the series created by Kevin Hench, Iglesias stars as Gabe, a good-natured public high school teacher in Long Beach, CA who works at his alma mater. Gabe takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat assistant principal (Oscar Nuñez) but also to help them unlock their full potential. Sherri Shepherd co-stars as the school’s principal, Paula.

Love is in the air for Part 2 of the series as Mr. Iglesias convinces his star student, Marisol (Cree Cicchino), and fellow student, Mikey (Fabrizio Guido), to go out for the school play of Romeo and Juliet while, unbeknownst to Gabe, Principal Paula plays Cupid to find him the girl of his dreams.

Cast also includes Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Richard Gant and Tucker Albrizzi.

Hench executive produces with Iglesias and Peter Murrieta.

The series is part of a three-project deal Iglesias signed with Netflix in 2018, which also included a pair of stand-up specials from the veteran comic.