‘Motherland: Fort Salem’: Lyne Renee Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

We’ll be seeing more of General Alder on the upcoming second season of Motherland: Fort Salem. Lyne Renee, who recurred in nine episodes as the character, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the Freeform thriller drama series.

Renee’s General Sarah Alder is the commanding general of the United States’ witch armed forces and in charge of Fort Salem.

Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Written and created by Eliot Laurence, Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Renee star.

Laurence executive produces with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller also serve as executive producers on the series.

Renee’s previous credits include series regular roles in the Epix/Fox International series Deep State, opposite Mark Strong, and in Ridley Scott’s Mercy Street. She also recurred on ABC’s limited series Madoff and Chris Brancato’s Of Kings and Prophets and Strike Back.