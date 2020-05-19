Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

ViacomCBS Merger Offers Broadcast Net More Off-Bench Options If COVID-19 Shutdown Hits Fall Schedule, ‘Blood & Treasure’ Remains In Backup

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Hanks' WWII Film 'Greyhound' Alters Course, Will Premiere On Apple TV +

Read the full story

‘Motherland: Fort Salem’: Lyne Renee Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

Lyne Renee
Freeform/David Bukach

We’ll be seeing more of General Alder on the upcoming second season of Motherland: Fort Salem. Lyne Renee, who recurred in nine episodes as the character, has been promoted to series regular for season 2 of the Freeform thriller drama series.

Renee’s General Sarah Alder is the commanding general of the United States’ witch armed forces and in charge of Fort Salem.

Lyne Renee
Photo by David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Written and created by Eliot Laurence, Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Renee star.

Laurence executive produces with Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller also serve as executive producers on the series.

Renee’s previous credits include series regular roles in the Epix/Fox International series Deep State, opposite Mark Strong, and in Ridley Scott’s Mercy Street. She also recurred on ABC’s limited series Madoff and Chris Brancato’s Of Kings and Prophets and Strike Back.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad