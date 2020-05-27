Monument Releasing Sets SXSW Drama ‘The Surrogate’ For ‘Virtual Theatrical’ Release In North America, First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: After ‘virtual theatrical’ releases for Sundance title Pahokee and SXSW Grand Jury Winner Alice, Monument Releasing will do the same for SXSW drama The Surrogate, partnering directly with theaters and cultural organizations in the U.S. and Canada on June 12, 2020, with TVOD to follow on September 1, 2020.

The Surrogate follows Jess Harris, a 29-year-old web designer for a nonprofit in Brooklyn, who is ecstatic to be the surrogate and egg-donor for her best friend Josh and his husband Aaron. Twelve weeks into the pregnancy, a prenatal test comes back with unexpected results that pose a moral dilemma. As they all consider the best course of action, the relationship between the three friends is put to the test. You can check out the film’s first trailer here.

The feature, from writer-director Jeremy Hersh, stars Jasmine Batchelor, Chris Perfetti, Sullivan Jones, Brooke Bloom, Tonya Pinkins and Brandon Michael Hall. The film is a Tandem Pictures production, produced by Julie Christeas, Jonny Blitstein, and Taylor Hess.

In the wake of SXSW’s cancellation due to coronavirus, Monument is also planning live Q&A’s and thematic panels to engage audiences in the film’s subject.

Hersh said, “I’m so thrilled to be getting our movie out with Monument. I’m particularly excited that we’re getting to partner with independently-owned theaters which are currently shut down. We made this movie to start a conversation and I can’t wait to engage in that conversation.”