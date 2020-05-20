Mika Brzezinski Says “A Call Is Being Set Up” With Jack Dorsey After Donald Trump Again Tweets Out Conspiracy Theory

Morning Joe co-anchor Mika Brzezinski said that a call between her and CEO Jack Dorsey is being set up after she asked why President Donald Trump’s tweets continued to be allowed on the platform.

Earlier on Wednesday, Brzezinski called Trump’s latest tweet about her husband, Joe Scarborough, “sick.”

As he has done before, Trump tweeted unproven theories that the death of Lori Klausutis, a staffer in Scarborough’s Florida office in 2001, was a “cold case.” In fact, the coroner ruled the death as accidental. According to the Associated Press, the autopsy revealed she had an undiagnosed heart condition and the coroner concluded that she passed out and hit her head when she fell.

“Donald, you’re a sick person. You’re a sick person, to put this family through this, to put her husband through this, to do this just because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today,” she said. “Because he speaks the truth, and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day. And that you won’t even wear a mask to protect people from your germs.”

Brzezinski said Twitter should not be allowing the tweets and that they should be taken down. “You will be hearing from me on this, because this is B.S.” she said. She later tweeted at Dorsey, “@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree.”

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump has previously lashed out several times at Scarborough, suggesting he was involved in some sort of foul play over his aide.

“Low Ratings Psycho Joe Scarborough are allowed to walk the streets? Open Cold Case!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

The Washington Post Fact Checker last week gave Trump “four Pinocchios” over a previous Trump tweet about the aide’s death.

Twitter has previously defended its practice of giving world leaders exceptions to its code of conduct.

It said last year that “if a Tweet from a world leader does violate the Twitter Rules but there is a clear public interest value to keeping the Tweet on the service, we may place it behind a notice that provides context about the violation and allows people to click through should they wish to see the content.”

Twitter said that it would take action on those who make “clear and direct threats” of violence or post private information, among other things. But the platform said that “in other cases involving a world leader, we will err on the side of leaving the content up if there is a clear public interest in doing so.”