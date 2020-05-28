‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ Scribe Alan Horsnail Signs With ROAR

EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Alan Horsnail has signed with ROAR. The screenwriter lands an agent while his debut film, Midnight In The Switchgrass, is in the process of being sorted. The film was five days into production in Puerto Rico with vet producer Randall Emmett making his feature directing debut, when and starring Emile Hirsch, Megan Fox, Bruce Willis, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lukas Haas. The taut crime thriller follows a multi-agency search for an elusive serial killer. Production aims to resume as soon as possible on location in Puerto Rico.

Horsnail is currently in development on feature Beneath Charcoal Creek, the second installment of a slated thematic crime thriller trilogy. The story follows the hunt for a violent white nationalist in the Kentucky wilderness.

After a successful, decade-long career with Larry Ellison’s software giant Oracle, the Colorado native pivoted away from the corporate world to pursue his life-long passion for storytelling.