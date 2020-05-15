Michelle Obama And MTV Announce Virtual ‘Prom-athon’ For Class Of 2020

MTV and Michelle Obama’s nonpartisan When We All Vote organization announced on Friday that they will host a virtual prom event for the Class of 2020, whose proms and graduations have all been canceled due to COVID-19. The event will air live on MTV on Friday, May 22.

Prom-athon is a daylong on-air takeover on MTV featuring all things prom. It will include throwback movies and short-form original content in the lead-up to the 90-minute virtual prom party, which will live stream digitally at 9pm ET on MTV YouTube. MTV’s Prom-athon will feature special celebrity appearances and live performances to be announced soon.

The partnership will include the 2020 Prom Challenge — a celebration to shine a light on 20 winning high schools and students who organized the most creative nonpartisan voter registration efforts in the country. After all not only will these students graduate from high school this year, most will be eligible to vote in November’s national election.

Related Story Joe Biden's Virtual Campaign Rally Plagued By Glitches; Vice President Asks, 'Am I On?'

When We All Vote Co-Chair Michelle Obama surprised the 20 student leaders from the 20 winning high schools in a private Zoom call on Wednesday, where they learned about their wins and received congratulations from the former First Lady on the impact of their work. Additionally, Obama announced that the 24-hour star-studded MTV event would bring students from across the country together to celebrate their accomplishments and recognize the 2020 Prom Challenge winners.

When We All Vote is a national, nonpartisan, non-profit organization launched by co-chair Michelle Obama in 2018. It’s on a mission to change the culture around voting by bringing together citizens, institutions, brands and organizations to increase participation in every election. When We All Vote also works to close the race and age voting gap and empower all eligible voters to cast their ballot by harnessing grassroots energy, establishing strategic partnerships and implementing digital organizing strategies.

The executive producers of MTV’s Promathon are: Bruce Gilmer (MTV), Vanessa Whitewolf (MTV) and Jesse Ignjatovic (Den of Thieves).