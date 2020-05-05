Michael Spanos II And Adonis Tountas Launch Everlast Pictures

Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas have launched Everlast Pictures, which will focus on financing and producing premium content that offers a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that inspire, empower, and entertain audiences across feature films. Based in Los Angeles, both co-founders will will oversee development while Tountas will handle production.

Michael Spanos II and Adonis Tountas Courtesy of Everlast Pictures

From family comedies to psychological thrillers, Everlast Pictures plans on having a wide range of films. Tountas has been developing Everlast’s slate for the past year. He is producing the upcoming Sam Hayes-directed indie Pools.

Spanos is veteran of the National Football League. His family owns the Los Angeles Chargers and he spent three years in New York at the NFL League office prior to joining the Chargers’ front office in 2016.

John Hilary Shepherd, who served as the co-executive producer of the Oscar-winning 1917, will be on the Everlast board of advisors. He was also on the board for New Republic Pictures and Cross Creek Pictures, where he ran development for producer Brian Oliver. Bobby Hoppey will also be on the Everlast board. He worked at Valparaiso Pictures as well as Echo Lake Entertainment where he ran development. His recent credits include Straight Up and the upcoming Pig.