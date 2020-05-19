Michael Moore-Backed ‘Planet Of The Humans’ Extends YouTube Run, Reports 8M Views

Michael Moore-backed documentary Planet of the Humans is extending its free run on YouTube for another month after its backers say it racked up 8 million views in less than four weeks of release.

The film, which has been posted to Moore’s Rumble Media channel on YouTube, will remain there through the end of June. Written and directed by Jeff Gibbs and executive produced by Moore, Planet of the Humans examines the influence of “green capitalists” on the environmental movement. Gibbs argues in the film that these financial forces are harming the efforts of environmentalists and their work to develop alternative forms of energy and other solutions to climate change.

In addition to extending the YouTube engagement, filmmakers have also released a new guide for educators worldwide in an effort to stimulate conversation about the Earth’s future.

“Due to the overwhelming positive response and millions of viewings, we are going to continue to make the film available to the public, free of charge to the worldwide audience,” Moore said in a press release.

In April, timed with Earth Day, the filmmakers released it on YouTube and said PEN America had helped thwart efforts to censor it. Films large and small have not had theatrical release options over the past two months due to COVID-19.

Filmmakers’ initial goal of 100,000 views was quickly exceeded, producers said — though they did not offer a definition of what counts as a view. In the realm of quantifying streaming activity, Netflix recently adjusted its record-keeping. It now considers a “view” to be watching any portion of a series or film that is 2 minutes or longer, a switch from its previous definition of 70% of the runtime of a film or single episode.