Michael Lombardo Joining eOne To Become Head Of TV

Former HBO President of Programming Michael Lombardo is plotting a return to the executive ranks, this time on the selling side of the business. Lombardo is joining indie studios Entertainment One as a consultant with the intention to transition into a top executive role as Head of Television.

The role is still being formulated but it is believed to be in line with the position held by Mark Gordon before he returned to producing. Entertainment One is undergoing a management transition under new owner Hasbro.

Lombardo, whose pending eOne deal was first reported by Variety, exited from his role as HBO President of Programming in May 2016 after an eight-year tenure. He most recently was partnered with Peter Berg in the Film 44 production banner, which was backed by Endeavor Content. The duo executive produced the USA Network series Dare Me.