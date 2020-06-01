Michael Jordan “Saddened” And “Angry” Over Death Of George Floyd: “We Must Work Together To Ensure Justice For All”

Sports legend and basketball icon Michael Jordan has joined prominent names in the Black community in regards to the murder of George Floyd.

Jordan’s manager and spokeswoman, Estee Portnoy released his statement via social media: “I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

He continued, “I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality,” Jordan added. “We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systematic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”

He concluded, “My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Jordan, who is the subject of ESPN’s critically acclaimed docuseries The Last Dance, is one of many cultural figures, networks, and media entities in the past week who have denounced racism, police brutality, inequality and the protection of Black lives.