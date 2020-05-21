Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer, Released From Prison Early Due To Concerns Over Coronavirus Epidemic

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, was released from federal prison after concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Cohen, wearing a face mask, was captured by photographers arriving at his New York apartment, where he reportedly will be in home confinement.

“I am so glad to be home and back with my family,” Cohen wrote on Twitter. “There is so much I want to say and intend to say. But now is not the right time. Soon. Thank you to all my friends and supporters.”

Cohen had been at Otisville Satellite Camp, a medium security prison near Otisville, NY. He was due to be released in November, 2021.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in December, 2018. He pled guilty to campaign finance violations related to the payment of hush money to two women who claimed to have had affairs with Donald Trump, allegations that the president denies. Cohen also pled guilty to tax fraud and making false statements to a bank, and of one count of lying to Congress. He testified before the House Oversight Committee in February, 2019, alleging a series of misdeeds on the part of Trump, who he called a “con man.”

Paul Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, was released to home confinement earlier this month. He was sentenced in March, 2019, to more than seven years in prison after he was convicted in cases brought against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.