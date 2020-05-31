Michael Angelis Dies: Voice Of ‘Thomas The Tank Engine’ Was 76

British actor Michael Angelis, whose soothing voice graced more than two decades of the children’s series Thomas the Tank Engine, has died. He was 76 and passed at home with his wife present.

The Liverpool native took over the voicing duties from Ringo Starr as the narrator of the UK version of Thomas the Tank Engine And Friends in 1991. He narrated 13 series of the popular children’s TV show in Britain from 1991 to 2012. The program’s name was later shortened to Thomas and Friends.

Angelis also narrated two episodes of Season 6 and four episodes of Season 7 of the American version of the TV show. He also did voice duty on the films Hero of the Rails, Misty Island Rescue and Days of the Diesels.