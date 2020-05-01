MGM Production Co-Presidents Cassidy Lange & Adam Rosenberg Exit

Deadline has confirmed that MGM co-Presidents of Production, Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg are leaving the studio after a nine-year run there.

I understand that it was amicable departure, and that they asked to be let out of their contracts.

The news comes in the wake of Michael De Luca taking the reigns of MGM as Chairman of the Motion Picture Group this year, with Pam Abdy getting the top production post as Deadline first told. In addition, recently, MGM cut its staff by 7% during the COVID-19 pandemic.

