MGM Makes First-Look Film & TV Deal With Killer Films

MGM has inked a two-year first-look film and TV development deal with Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler’s Killer Films.

“I had one of the best experiences of my career with Christine Vachon and Killer Films on Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” said MGM Film Group Chairman Michael De Luca.

“All of us at MGM are excited to be their home for their particular brand of film innovation and excellence,” added Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group President.

Under the agreement, the studio will work closely with Vachon, Koffler and their partner David Hinojosa to develop and produce feature films and original scripted series together across a variety of genres and platforms. The first-look TV deal was handled by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston. Sloss Eckhouse Dasti Haynes LawCo represented Killer Films in the negotiations for both film and TV deals.

Said MGM/UA President of TV, Steve Stark, “Christine and Pamela are two of the most influential independent producers in the industry, bringing audiences some of the most seminal film and television series of the past two decades. Their impeccable taste and passion for rich, diverse storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to always put the creative first, and we look forward to collaborating with them on a wide range of scripted projects that help give voice to an entirely new generation of storytellers and creators.”

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler Shutterstock

“We couldn’t be more excited to be working with MGM on both the film and TV sides,” added Vachon and Koffler. “Killer has always been driven by passion, our own instincts, and those of the unique filmmakers we have worked with over the decades. We are so excited that a studio with such talented leadership wants to join forces with us to bring new stories across different platforms for this unique time.”

Among Killer Films’ independent feature credits are such Oscar winners Boys Don’t Cry and Still Alice, and Oscar nominated features Carol, Far From Heaven, and I’m Not There; as well as notable pics as One Hour Photo, Kids, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Happiness, Velvet Goldmine, Safe, I Shot Andy Warhol, Swoon and Kill Your Darlings. Additionally, Killer Films executive produced Todd Haynes’ Emmy-Golden Globe-SAG winning HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce starring Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce. On deck, are Todd Hayne’s documentary on The Velvet Underground, The World To Come, starring Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck and Katherine Waterston; Ryan Murphy’s untitled Netflix mini­series about fashion designer Halston starring Ewan McGregor; and the multi-part docuseries on LGBT+ rights in the US Pride for FX.

Upcoming MGM movies include Candyman from writer/producer Jordan Peele; the 25th 007 movie No Time to Die, Samaritan starring Sylvester Stallone; Respect starring Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin; and Dog co-directed by Channing Tatum (who will also star) and Reid Carolin. MGM’s multiple Emmy-winning slate of global series includes FX’s Fargo, HISTORY’s Vikings, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Epix’s Get Shorty, AT&T Audience Network’s Condor, Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla and CBS’s Clarice.