MGM Film & TV Casting Head Seth Yanklewitz Exits Studio

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake, of MGM’s recent cuts and the departure of co-Presidents of Production, Cassidy Lange and Adam Rosenberg yesterday, Deadline has learned that the studio’s EVP, Talent and Casting, Seth Yanklewitz, is also leaving.

Courtesy

Yanklewitz, a 20-year-plus casting veteran, whose career credits include such blockbusters as The Hangover and Fox TV’s New Girl, arrived at MGM back in October 2018. At MGM, Yanklewitz oversaw all casting across scripted TV and film, as well as scripted programming for Epix.

At MGM, he worked on such movies as the upcoming Candyman reboot, the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan and the studio’s upcoming sequel Addams Family 2.

On MGM’s TV side, he oversaw casting on Mindy Kaling’s limited Hulu series Four Weddings and A Funeral, the Epix/DC’s series Pennyworth, the original series Godfather of Harlem, the upcoming Epix series Chapelwaite based on the Stephen King novel (EPIX), the Vikings series Netflix spinoff Valhalla (Netflix) as well as the fourth season of FX’s Fargo.

Prior to MGM, Yanklewitz served as VP Casting at Fox Broadcasting Co. where he oversaw casting for network shows. There he received an Emmy nomination in Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series for his work on New Girl.

Prior to Fox, Yanklewitz’s casting credits also included such hit movies as Blades of Glory, Four Christmases, Due Date, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, and the HBO TV series Eastbound and Down, The Inbetweeners and ABC’s Single Parents.

Yanklewitz told Deadline, ”MGM is a home for great storytellers and I am honored to have worked at this legendary studio on such a wide range of projects. It was a dream to work alongside my talented colleagues Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman and Michael Wright during my time here. I wish Steve, Michael, Mike and Pam all the best as MGM & EPIX continues to serve as an independent studio and home to great storytelling. I look forward to what the future holds.”