Melissa Etheridge Says Son Beckett Cypher Died From Opioid Overdose

Rocker Melissa Etheridge said her 21-year-old son, Beckett Cypher, died from an opioid overdose.

“Today I joined the hundreds of thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction,” Etheridge said in a statement posted to Instagram on her son’s death earlier today. “My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today. He will be missed by those who loved him, his family and friends.”

“My heart is broken,” she added. “I am grateful for those who have reached out with condolences and I feel their love and sincere grief. We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now,” she said. “I will sing again, soon. It has always healed me.”

Etheridge, an Oscar and Grammy winner, had been expecting to perform one of her regular “Concerts From Home” online tonight via Facebook Live. That show was canceled.

Etheridge and Cypher had Beckettt thanks to a sperm donation from musician David Crosby, who is also the biological father of their daughter, Bailey Jean. Beckett was born in November 1988, with Bailey Jean in February 1997. The couple split in September 2000.