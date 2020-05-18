Apple Wins 7-Figure Auction For 4-Part Docuseries By ‘McMillion$’ Duo Brian Lazarte & James Lee Hernandez

EXCLUSIVE: In a highly competitive situation, Apple has given a straight-to-series order for an untitled four-part documentary series from acclaimed filmmakers Brian Lazarte and James Lee Hernandez, directors of the docuseries McMillion$. Multiple bidders were in the mix and it was a seven-figure deal, sources said.

The new untitled docuseries tells the unbelievable true story of one of the largest scams in government history. Lazarte & Hernandez will produce through their Fun Meter Productions banner. Their 6-part docuseries McMillion$ bowed on HBO in February and told the true story of how $24 million was stolen from the McDonald’s Monopoly game of the 1990s, the mystery mastermind who orchestrated the scam, and the FBI agents who pursued the criminal. Lazarte’s previous credits include Katy Perry: Part of Me 3D, HBO’s Emmy-winning miniseries Sonic Highways and Showtime’s Time of Death. Hernandez’s credits include the Emmy Award-winning Feeln docuseries Wonder Women and the documentary short The Other Side of Home. His work has been featured on Hallmark’s SVoD service. He has also produced and directed original content for Hulu, Reebok, CrossFit, Tastemade, and Nike.

The project will join a growing slate of unscripted Apple Originals including the soon-to-premiere Dear… from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; Beastie Boys Story, Visible: Out On Television, Home, and the upcoming docus Dads from director Bryce Dallas Howard, and official 2020 Sundance Selection and SXSW 2020 Louis Black Lone Star Award recipient Boys State.

Deal was brokered by Management 360, UTA and attorneys Brian Raymond and Sean T. Faussett at Raymond Legal.