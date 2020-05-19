MC Lyte Teams With ‘Martin’ EP Bentley Kyle Evans For Scripted Rapper Sitcom ‘Partners In Rhyme’ On UMC

EXCLUSIVE: Trailblazing rapper MC Lyte is collaborating with Bentley Kyle Evans, executive producer of such popular comedies as Martin and The Jamie Foxx Show, for a new UMC scripted series titled Partners in Rhyme.

The new half-hour sitcom is the latest original production from AMC Networks’ streaming service. Partners in Rhyme follows the life of a female high school rapper, social media star and foster kid who thinks she is the next Cardi B. MC Lyte will star in the series as a label executive charged with helping the difficult but talented new artist navigate the industry.

In an effort to find a co-star, UMC is teaming with the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) for a nationwide “Shoot Your Shot” casting call. Five finalists will perform at ABFF in Miami later this year. From there, the winner will be chosen and star alongside MC Lyte in the series.

“The UMC team has gone into this year determined to test new waters in content, connecting with our consumers, and even sourcing new talent for our original productions,” says Brett Dismuke, Chief Content Officer at UMC. “The opportunity to pair an industry legend like MC Lyte with up-and-coming talent we’ve yet to discover is the exact principle on which both UMC and ABFF were founded. This partnership is the perfect springboard to launch this exciting new project from Bentley Kyle Evans.”

Said MC Lyte: “It’s an honor to be in business with UMC for Partners in Rhyme. Teaming up with Bentley Evans and Harvest Studios made the creative process an amazing journey. I’m even more excited that my production company, Sunni Gyrl, led by Lynn Richardson, who also serves as Executive Producer, has planted its feet in the production world. I’m excited to see all of the casting submissions and find our co-star.”

The first episode of Partners in Rhyme will debut at ABFF in 2021 ahead of its official premiere on UMC.