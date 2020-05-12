Writer-Creator-Showrunner Matthew Arnold Signs With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Television writer, executive producer and filmmaker Matthew Arnold has signed with APA.

Arnold became known in the television industry in 2013 when NBC ordered his original scripted faux found-footage drama, Siberia, to series. He served as creator and executive producer of the series, in addition to directing most episodes. He later when on to create fantasy drama Emerald City, a re-imagining of The Wizard Of Oz that received a straight-to-series order at NBC for its first season.

Arnold also wrote and directed the horror film, Shadow People, which he developed with Warner Bros TV, Legendary Television and New Regency, that was picked up at Cannes. Last season, he sold a television adaptation of the popular The Black Tapes podcast to NBC, and has a number of other high-profile original and adapted projects in development for 2020. Arnold continues to be repped by Good Fear Content as well as Behr Abramson Levy.

APA is one of a few full-service agencies in the industry currently able to represent writers during the ongoing WGA standoff. Earlier this year, the agency signed the WGA’s franchise agreement and merged its television and motion picture divisions under the banner of APA Scripted Literary to offer clients a forward-thinking approach to representation. Over the past month APA has signed a number of high profile showrunners including Matt Wheeler, Tim Hobert, Lara Olsen and Hannah Shakespeare.