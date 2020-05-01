Matteo De Cosmo Dies Of Coronavirus: Art Director On ‘Emergence’, ‘The Punisher’, ‘Luke Cage’ Was 52

Veteran art director Matteo De Cosmo, who worked on several ABC Studios-produced shows including Emergence, The Punisher and Luke Cage, has died of complications from coronavirus, the studio revealed Friday. De Cosmo, who was based in New York, died April 21. He was 52.

Most recently, De Cosmo had worked on ABC Studios-produced ABC drama pilot Harlem’s Kitchen starring Delroy Lindo, which shut down production, along with virtually all other pilots and series in mid-March, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

De Cosmo was beloved by his colleagues, among them Harlem’s Kitchen creator/showruner Zahir McGhee. “Making television is challenging. But there are people that assure you every day with their talent, passion and smile that anything is possible. Matteo was one of those people,” said McGhee. “We will miss him. The entire Harlem’s Kitchen family extends our deepest condolences to Matteo’s wife, Aris, his son, Marcello, and the countless friends and family that mourn his passing.”

Added Harlem’s Kitchen line producer Gail Barringer with whom he worked on multiple projects: “Our NY film community is small. We are shattered to learn of Matteo’s passing. He was a true, collaborative artist who brought happiness to every show he worked on. He will be greatly missed.”

De Cosmo also served as art director on numerous features, including 21 Bridges starring Chadwick Boseman, Rob Reiner-directed And So It Goes and Precious, among others. His other TV credits include The Affair and Madam Secretary.

From ABC Studios: “We were heartbroken to learn that Matteo DeCosmo, a talented art director with whom we’d worked on many productions including a recent pilot, has passed away. He was a true talent, incredibly creative, and beloved by everyone with whom he worked. We will miss him deeply and our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

The television industry has been reeling from the loss of a number of crew members to coronavirus, including famed hairstylist Charles Gregory Ross, Good Morning America cameraman Tony Greer; Law & Order: SVU costumer Josh Wallwork; and Saturday Night Live sketch music producer Hal Willner.

De Cosmo is survived by his wife Aris and his son Marcello.