Matt Keough Dies: All-Star Pitcher, Baseball Executive, And ‘Real Housewives’ Guest Star Was 64

Matt Keough, a former All-Star pitcher, baseball executive, and guest star on the reality TV show Real Housewives of Orange County, has died. He was 64 and no cause of death was provided.
“He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”
Keough was an American League All-Star as a rookie in 1978, and later was the AL Comeback Player of the Year in 1980. Overall, he was 58-84 with a 4.17 ERA with Oakland (1977-83), the New York Yankees (1983), St. Louis (1985), Chicago Cubs (1986) and Houston (1986), then went 45-44 with a 3/73 ERA in Japan with Hanshin (1987-90).
Keough’s father, Marty and uncle, Joe, were major league outfielders.
