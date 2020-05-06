Former Marvel Studios Exec Jeremy Latcham Inks First-Look Deal At eOne

Entertainment One has set a first-look agreement with producer Jeremy Latcham, who previously served as SVP Production and Development at Marvel Studios. With the recent eOne acquisition by Hasbro, the new partnership will boost eOne’s ability to produce mainstream film and TV content mined from Hasbro’s existing IP.

The first project on deck under the newly formed deal will be Dungeons & Dragons, which has Game Night helmers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley attached to write and direct. The IP is managed by Wizards of the Coast, a Hasbro subsidiary that also manages Magic: The Gathering.

Goldstein and Daley co-wrote the script Spider-Man: Homecoming, on which Latcham served as an exec producer during his 13-year tenure at Marvel. Addition Marvel EP credits include The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Latcham has been with the MCU from its early days having worked as an associate producer on Iron Man, the film that kicked off the multibillion-dollar cinematic universe; he was a co-producer on Iron Man 2.

Most recently, Latcham produced 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale for 20th Century.

“Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale,” said Nick Meyer, eOne’s President of Film. “In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we’re thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come.”

“Nick and the entire eOne team have welcomed me into the fold with open arms,” Latcham added. “Hasbro’s incredibly rich library of beloved brands in addition to the opportunity to develop original material makes for a very exciting next step for me as a creative producer. My passion for telling stories steeped in heart, humor and spectacle aligns with D&D’s decades of immersive, adventure-driven storytelling, and I am beyond excited to help John and Jonathan, eOne, Paramount, and Wizards of the Coast bring this rich world to filmgoing audiences.”