Martin Scorsese Self-Shoots Isolation Short For BBC

A new Martin Scorsese joint is coming to screens. Ok, it may not be Killers Of The Flower Moon, but fans will be intrigued by the prospect of a self-shot short made in the filmmaker’s NYC home. The project has been commissioned for the BBC’s Lockdown Culture with Mary Beard and will premiere in the UK on BBC Two May 28.

The short will explore what lockdown has meant to Scorsese, and will also feature fellow filmmaker Lee Daniels explaining why he believes the current shutdown in Hollywood could be a radical creative opportunity for filmmakers.

The final episode of the series, which has been spun off the BBC’s flagship arts programme Front Row (and was previously titled Front Row Late), will also feature artists Gillian Wearing and Michael Landy with their first collaboration in more than 20 years, photographer Don McCullin reflecting on a career spent risking his own life and comedian and host of The Guilty Feminist podcast Deborah Frances-White and eminent statistician Professor David Spiegelhalter.

Talent to have previously taken part in the run during lockdown include Margaret Atwood, who delivered a homespun puppet show, sculptor Antony Gormley, and Icelandic-Danish visual artist Olafur Eliasson.

“What I look forward to in the future is carrying with me what I have been forced to learn in these circumstances,” said Scorsese. “It is the essential. The people you love. Being able to take care of them and be with them as much as you can.”

“Martin Scorsese makes a wonderful end to the series,” added host Beard. “We see him at home, thinking about lockdown through the lens of classic movies, like Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man. But what’s really clever is that this great Hollywood luminary also gets us to look at Hitchcock again and afresh through the lens of our current predicament. I was absolutely over the moon when he agreed to do it for us. It feels a bit like hosting a little premiere! And it all contributes to a pretty amazing finale.”