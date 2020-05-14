Netflix Making 7-Figure Deal For Mark Wahlberg Pitch ‘Our Man From Jersey;’ ‘Safe House’s David Guggenheim Scripting

EXCLUSIVE: In a seven figure deal, Netflix has acquired Our Man From Jersey, a star vehicle for Mark Wahlberg that will be scripted by Safe House writer David Guggenheim. Described as a blue collar 007, the film will be produced by Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson, who hatched the idea. Deals are being wrapped up now.

All of the participants are in business with Netflix. Wahlberg and Levinson are just coming Spenser Confidential, inspired by the Robert B. Parker Spenser For Hire novels. That film was seen in part or whole by 85 million, making it the second most watched feature film for Netflix. Wahlberg and Levinson have been using the downtime to take a lot of Facetime meetings with writers; one of them was with Guggenheim, and it all quickly clicked. They handed in a 36-page outline and the deal resulted from that. Ori Marmur is steering for Netflix.

Guggenheim is creator and exec producer of the Keifer Sutherland television series Designated Survivor that moved to Netflix television after a run of 2 seasons on ABC. He also is exec producer of the Kurt Russell-starrer Christmas Chronicles, which is now a franchise for Netflix feature group with the second installment currently in post-production directed by Chris Columbus.

Guggenheim and Netflix’s head of feature film Scott Stuber worked together on the scribe’s first spec screenplay Safe House, which Universal Pictures released in 2012 starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. Stuber produced that film.

Wahlberg is repped by WME and Leverage; Guggenheim is repped by Verve, Adam Kolbrenner’s Lit Entertainment and Ziffren, Brittenham.