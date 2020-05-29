Marge Redmond Dies: Played Sister Jacqueline On TV’s ‘The Flying Nun’, Was 95

Marge Redmond, who played Sister Jacqueline on TV’s The Flying Nun and later became known as the spokeswoman in Cool Whip commercials, has died. She was 95 and her death was announced by SAG-AFTRA in its magazine. No cause was given.

Redmond appeared in 80 episodes of The Flying Nun, which ran from 1967-1970 and starred Sally Field. She served as the show’s narrator in addition to her acting, and received an Emmy nomination after season two.

Her film resume includes another nun role as Sister Liguori, opposite Rosalind Russell in The Trouble With Angels (1966). She also had small roles in Billy Wilder’s The Fortune Cookie (1966); in Alfred Hitchcock’s final movie, Family Plot (1976); and was in Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993).

Redmond was married to the late actor Jack Weston from 1950 to the 1980s. No details on survivors were available.