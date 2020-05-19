Marc Maron Remembers Lynn Shelton In ‘WTF’ Podcast: “I Was Getting Used To Love”

Lynn Shelton’s death at 54 over the weekend drew a number of tributes from her many friends in the business. None was more personal, heartfelt and moving than a remembrance from Marc Maron, her frequent collaborator and romantic partner.

He dedicated his popular WTF podcast to Shelton today.

“I haven’t been too available lately,” he began in a shaky voice. “But I imagine most of you know that Lynn Shelton died at about 12:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. She was my partner, she was my girlfriend, she was my friend, and I loved her. I loved her. A lot. And she loved me – and I knew that. And I don’t know that I’d ever felt what I felt for her before.”

After a pause, he added. “I do know, actually. I did not. I have not. I was getting used to love in the way of being able to accept it and show it properly in an intimate relationship.”

Listen to the podcast, which also features 2015 WTF interview with Shelton, here:

Shelton, a director, writer and producer known for her work on Humpday and more recently the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, died Friday in Los Angeles of complications from a previously unidentified blood disorder. She and Maron had been collaborating on a screenplay at the time of her death.

