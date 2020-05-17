Lynn Shelton Partner And Collaborator Marc Maron Issues Statement On Her Death

Director Lynn Shelton’s collaborator and romantic partner Marc Maron has issued a statement on her death, saying doctors tried hard to save her.

“She collapsed yesterday morning after having been ill for a week,” Maron said. “There was a previously unknown, underlying condition. It was not Covid 19. The doctors could not save her. They tried. Hard.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment. I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.

“She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together.

“I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous sad loss.

Shelton, a director, writer and producer known for her work on Humpday and more recently the miniseries Little Fires Everywhere, died Friday in Los Angeles at age 54 from complications of a previously unidentified blood disorder.

She was collaborating with Maron on a script for an upcoming film, and was in a romantic relationship with him at the time of her death.

The Hollywood veteran was a leading voice of the new American independent cinema movement of the 2000s, employing her signature style to award-winning films, including Your Sister’s Sister (2011), Outside In (2017) and last year’s Sword of Trust, which starred Maron as a pawnshop owner who obtains a sword that may prove the South actually won the Civil War. Shelton had a role in the film as Maron’s ex-girlfriend Deirdre.

Anita Bennett contributed to this report