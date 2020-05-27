‘Nine Perfect Strangers’: Manny Jacinto Joins Nicole Kidman & Melissa McCarthy In Hulu Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: The Good Place alum Manny Jacinto is set to star opposite Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy in Hulu’s tentpole limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s latest book, from David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories, Kidman’s Blossom Films – all key auspices behind HBO’s hit Big Little Lies adaptation — and Endeavor Content.

Co-written by Kelley, John Henry Butterworth and Samantha Strauss and co-showrun by Kelley and Butterworth, Nine Perfect Strangers the series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.

Jacinto will play Yao, a bright-eyed man-kid with a hipster vibe. After a life and death encounter with Masha (Kidman), Yao finds himself as her right hand man at Tranquillum, a wellness resort with unusual practices. He’s deeply committed to Masha’s self-improvement techniques and teachings and is in entirely in her thrall.

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver executive produce for Made Up Stories, along with Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films, Moriarty, Kelley and Butterworth. McCarthy also executive produces. The series is expected to debut on Hulu in 2021 to accommodate its talent’s schedules and the coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown.

Jacinto is best known for his role as Jason Mendoza in the critically praised NBC series The Good Place, which recently wrapped its four-season run. Upcoming he can be seen in Paramount’s Top Gun, which is set for release on December 23, and the Netflix series Brand New Cherry Flavor. Jacinto is repped by Alchemy Entertainment, CAA, Principals Talent & McKuin Frankel.