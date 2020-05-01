‘Manhunt’ Creator Andrew Sodroski Joins Dean Israelite Action-Thriller ‘Rogue’ From STX, Tencent & David Goyer

EXCLUSIVE: Manhunt co-creator Andrew Sodroski has been hired to adapt the screenplay for action-thriller Rogue from STXfilms, Tencent and producer David Goyer.

As we revealed earlier this year, Dean Israelite (Power Rangers) is directing. Dark Knight scribe Goyer and Keith Levine are producing for Phantom Four, which has a first look deal with Tencent.

The film, which revolves around a CIA agent, is originally based on a pitch from writer TJ Fixman. Drew Simon is overseeing the project at STX along with Sam Brown.

The feature marks Sodroski’s return to features after writing and exec producing two seasons of true crime series Manhunt. He most recently wrote and executive-produced Manhunt: Deadly Games, the 10-hour limited series for Charter Spectrum and Lionsgate. The series tells the story of the search for the 1996 Atlanta Olympics Bomber, Eric Rudolph (Jack Huston) — and the media firestorm surrounding Richard Jewell (Cameron Britton). Prior to that, Sodroski wrote and executive produced Manhunt: Unabomber, the 8-hour limited which ran on Discovery with a second window on Netflix and starred Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany.

Sodroski’s feature script Holland, Michigan, voted #1 on the 2013 Black List, is set up at Amazon Studios. Sodroski has also sold and written films for Warner Brothers, MRC (with Israelite), Black Bear and Studio 8.

Sodroski is repped by Peter Dealbert of Pacific View and attorney David Fox at Myman Greenspan. Israelite is repped by WME, Artists First and Ziffren Brittenham.