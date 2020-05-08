Click to Skip Ad
‘Mandalorian’ Season 2: ‘Jango Fett’ Actor Temuera Morrison To Play Boba Fett

New Zealand actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars, Episode II: Attack of the Clone, will play that bounty hunter’s son, Boba Fett in the second season of Disney+ The Mandalorian. Morrison is no stranger to the Fett family having played both Jango and Boba in the Star Wars videogames.

Reports are that the Boba Fett role is a small one. Also, Mandalorian takes place after the events of 1983’s Return of the Jedi, in which fans saw Boba Fett die in sarlacc pit. Boba Fett made a cameo at the end of Mandalorian‘s first episode “The Gunslinger”, in which we see the bounty hunter’s spurs approaching the lifeless body of Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Mandalorian season 2 debuts in October on Disney+. THR had the news.

