Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Convicted ‘Midnight Rider’ Director Randall Miller Completes New Movie Overseas; Lawyer Claims Disgraced Helmer Can Work Again, DGA Silent

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Apple Will Team With Paramount On Scorsese-DiCaprio-De Niro Drama ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Read the full story

We Haven’t Seen The Last Of Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel

man-of-steel-henry-cavill-superman
Warner Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: While there is not a Man of Steel sequel in the works, we’re hearing that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the Warner Bros. DC Universe.

We hear Cavill could come back in a couple of different ways, not a standalone film, but there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again sources with knowledge tell us.

Warner Bros. is not developing a Man of Steel sequel, and Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad are in the can, and Superman isn’t expected to make a cameo in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Other projects where Cavill could make a cameo are Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam or Aquaman 2, which are the next productions to be prepped once COVID-19 safety restrictions lift.

When reached, Warner Bros. provided no comment.

Cavill made a surprise appearance on Zach Snyder’s Vero Watch Party for Man of Steel last week. At the end of that session, Snyder announced that his director’s cut of Justice League is heading to HBO Max in 2021. Cavill played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman and Justice League. 

Cavill is repped by WME, the Garcia Companies, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad