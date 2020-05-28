We Haven’t Seen The Last Of Henry Cavill’s Man Of Steel

EXCLUSIVE: While there is not a Man of Steel sequel in the works, we’re hearing that Henry Cavill is in talks to reprise his role as Superman in the Warner Bros. DC Universe.

We hear Cavill could come back in a couple of different ways, not a standalone film, but there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again sources with knowledge tell us.

Warner Bros. is not developing a Man of Steel sequel, and Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad are in the can, and Superman isn’t expected to make a cameo in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Other projects where Cavill could make a cameo are Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam or Aquaman 2, which are the next productions to be prepped once COVID-19 safety restrictions lift.

When reached, Warner Bros. provided no comment.

Cavill made a surprise appearance on Zach Snyder’s Vero Watch Party for Man of Steel last week. At the end of that session, Snyder announced that his director’s cut of Justice League is heading to HBO Max in 2021. Cavill played Superman in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman and Justice League.

Cavill is repped by WME, the Garcia Companies, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.